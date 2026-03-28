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'Don't have to be there for NATO': Trump snarls at European allies over Iran war

Trump said he was upset that European NATO countries had declined to provide material support to the US against Iran.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 00:09 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 00:09 IST
IranDonald TrumpNATOWorldMiddle East

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