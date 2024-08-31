'Don't need another defective US President': Donald Trump continues personal attacks against Kamala Harris

“I think she would’ve been better off if she just did interviews, even if they weren’t great it would have been better … because now everyone’s watching and now we see, she’s defective,” Trump said on Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a conservative nonprofit. “She’s a defective person.” “And we don’t need another defective person as president of the United States,” Trump said, likely referring to President Joe Biden who dropped out of the race last month and endorsed Harris.