Don't want to give my assassin 'oxygen of publicity': Salman Rushdie

“What it did do, I feel, is it gave me back control of the narrative. So, instead of being a man lying on the stage in a pool of blood, I'm a man writing a book about a man lying on the stage with a pool of blood. And that felt like it gave me back the power; my story, that I'm telling in my way, and that felt good,” he shared.

Rushdie is well known as a writer of magical realism, something he attributes to his early childhood in India and growing up with fantastical tales.

“I'm quite down to earth in my world view, I don't believe in miracles and things like that but somehow my books always have...I think a lot of that has to do with having grown up in a world in India, where all the stories you first hear are kind of fantastic tales, fable like and magical,” said the author, who won the Booker of Bookers for ‘Midnight’s Children’ – a fable like tale about modern India.

“I always thought that was a good way to approach things and that somehow you could even get closer to the truth about human nature by abandoning realism. Also, I thought the world has abandoned realism. We don’t live in realism, we live in surrealism,” he noted.

But of his own survival from the brutal knife attack, Rushdie has a more pragmatic view: “So many people have said to me that my survival was a miracle. I don't believe any kind of divine hand reached down and helped me out. But I do believe in other kinds of miracles, I believe in medical miracles. I believe in the miracle of surgeons and just luck.

"So much of human life is determined by chance… the fact is that he tried very hard to kill me, but actually, he missed.”

