Dozens killed amid Israeli heavy bombardment in Central Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry said that 73 bodies and 123 injured people had been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the past 24 hours. The circumstances of the deaths and injuries were not immediately known, and the Health Ministry did not elaborate. But aid workers have described intense bombardment by Israeli forces, which say they are advancing on the major southern city of Khan Younis to root out Hamas militants there.