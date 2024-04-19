JOIN US
Homeworld

Drone attack caused no damage or casualties in Isfahan, says Iran foreign minister

Tehran has indicated it has no plans for retaliation. Israel has made no public comment on the incident.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 17:49 IST

Dubai: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said drones that sources say Israel fired at the city of Isfahan on Friday caused no damage or casualties, in comments made to the envoys of Muslim countries in New York and cited by Iranian media.

"The Zionist regime's media supporters, in a desperate effort, tried to make victory out of their defeat, while the downed mini-drones have not caused any damage or casualties," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

In a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Amirabdollahian said, "The main factor for stability and security in the region is to stop the Zionist regime's (Israel) crimes in Gaza and the West Bank and establishing a lasting ceasefire."

Amirabdollahian visited New York to attend a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

(Published 19 April 2024, 17:49 IST)
World newsIranIsrael

