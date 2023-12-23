Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India coast: UK firm

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

It said the Indian navy was responding. The navy did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The incident follows drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.