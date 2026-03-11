Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Drone hits US diplomatic facility in Iraq, no injuries reported, sources say

A total of six drones ​were launched toward the compound ⁠in Baghdad and that five were shot down.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 06:27 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelIraqwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us