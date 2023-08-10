Drug user cannot be barred from owning guns, US court rules

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a decades-old law prohibiting users of illegal drugs from owning firearms was unconstitutional as applied to the case of a marijuana user, the latest fallout from a US Supreme Court ruling last year that expanded gun rights.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the federal law violated a Mississippi man's right to "keep and bear arms" under the US Constitution's Second Amendment.