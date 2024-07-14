Dubai crown prince appointed UAE defence minister

Dubai: The crown prince of Dubai has been appointed as minister of defence for the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader cabinet shuffle, Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum posted on X.

The 41-year-old Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who has served as Dubai's crown prince since 2008, was also named as one of the UAE's deputy prime ministers.

Sheikh Hamdan, who goes by the nickname Fazza, is a popular member of Dubai's ruling family and has 16.4 million followers on Instagram.