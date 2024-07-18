Dubai princess divorces husband over Instagram

It is noticed that the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles. The news of their divorce has been fetching multiple reactions over social media.

As per an NDTV report, speculations erupted that the couple had blocked each other, while some wondered whether the account of Ms Sheikha Mahra was hacked.

A user on Instagram wrote “I find it empowering when a woman recognizes her worth and confidently stands her ground.”

Some other users applauding the princess wrote, “Brave Queen,” and “ You are a powerful woman.”

The princess got married in May last year and welcomed their first daughter after 12 months.

The princess had shared a cryptic post on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, in which she can be seen cuddling her baby and the picture goes by the caption, "Just the two of us." Speculations arise as to whether this post was a hint for the divorce.