Dubai’s oldest Indian family and its tryst with temples for decades

Deepak Bhatia, whose grandfather Uttamchandan Bhatia (popular by the nickname Vattra) reached Dubai in 1920, said: “He grew up with the then UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and they enjoyed closest friendship life-long.”

Bhatia, who is the Managing Director of Uncles Shop Building Material Trading in Dubai, said his family -- the oldest Indian family in Dubai -- has had four generations living in the Gulf country into its 104th year.