Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect

Ede, Netherlands: A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday with the arrest of a suspect - a man wearing a balaclava mask who exited the building and surrendered to police.

"The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," a police statement said. "We cannot share more information at this time."

Several people, including employees, had been taken hostage at the Cafe Petticoat in the town of Ede early on Saturday morning. The motive was unclear.