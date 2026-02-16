Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

EAM Jaishankar discusses ‘deepening cooperation’ with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Munich

This marks the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 09:53 IST
World newsCanadaS JaishankarJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us