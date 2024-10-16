EAM Jaishankar flags concerns over terrorism, extremism at SCO meet in Islamabad

<p>Islamabad: In a thinly veiled message to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> on Wednesday said cooperation in areas like trade, energy and connectivity is unlikely to flourish if activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism.</p>.<p>In his address at a conclave of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shanghai-cooperation-organization">Shanghai Cooperation Organisation</a> (SCO), Jaishankar also asserted that cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality and that it should recognise the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.</p>.<p>The external affairs minister led the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit in Islamabad which was chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.</p>.'As host, we cannot propose bilateral meeting': Pakistan minister Ahsan Iqbal.<p>Jaishankar said trust was key for cooperation and the SCO member nations can benefit immensely if the grouping moves ahead collectively.</p>.<p>He said cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.</p>.<p>"It should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit," he said, in remarks seen as an indirect reference to China's assertive behaviour on key issues. </p>