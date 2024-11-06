Early takeaways from the US presidential election

The Trump campaign put a great deal of effort into persuading Black and Latino voters to defect from the Democratic Party – and there were some early indications those efforts were paying off.

That was most notable in the battleground state of North Carolina, where exit polls showed Trump boosting his share of the Black vote to 12 per cent, from 5 per cent in 2020. He garnered the support of 20 per cent of Black male voters, the poll said.

But a potential problem for Trump in the state was that his support among white voters was five percentage points less than in exit polls four years ago.

In Pennsylvania, perhaps the most coveted state by both sides, Trump's support among white voters dropped three percentage points compared to four years ago, Edison said – and he was down four among white male voters.

According to the Edison national poll, Trump's support among Latino voters jumped 18 per cent from four years ago, a notable figure in an election where many of the other voting cohorts appear so far to be relatively static from 2020.

Even so, white voters were on pace to comprise a larger share of the electorate than four years ago.

According to preliminary results from the national exit poll conducted by Edison, 71 per cent of voters nationwide were white, compared with 67 per cent in Edison's 2020 exit poll.