Eating sushi off a naked woman's body for Rs 2.58 lakh: Dining event lands Taiwan club in potential trouble

A private club in Taiwan has reportedly come under the scanner of authorities for hosting a dinner in which sashimi was served on top of a naked woman described as a "sushi boat".

The "nyotaimori dinner"—as the tradition is called in Japan—was hosted at a private club in the coastal city of Taichung, reported South China Morning Post, adding that leaked images online showed a young naked woman with her body painted with floral decorations lying on a table, food covering her private parts.

The guests—more than 20 in number—reportedly had dinner directly off her naked body.

The publication further said that the dinner was expensive, with the feast costing $3,100 (Rs 2.58 lakh) per person.

Once images were leaked online, the dinner sparked widespread criticism, prompting local authorities to take action over the possible violation of public decency laws. An investigation is currently under way.