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Ebola outbreak adds to humanitarian concern in Congo, Western countries warn

Belgium, Britain, ‌Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the ⁠Netherlands, ⁠Sweden, Switzerland and the United States are members of the ICG.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 01:42 IST
World newsEbolaEbola virusCongo

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