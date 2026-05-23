Ebola outbreak adds to humanitarian concern in Congo, Western countries warn

<p>The recent outbreak of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ebola">Ebola</a> has added to the already fragile humanitarian situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and all parties to the ongoing conflict there need to help facilitate efforts to tackle the disease, the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes said on Friday.</p><p>Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States are members of the ICG.</p>