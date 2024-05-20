Ebrahim Raisi: How Iran's theocratic head tightened the grip on women rights

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his delegation members were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday en route Iran from their Azerbaijan visit.

Mixed reactions have been coming after the official announcement of his death. While most people are expressing their sorrow, some people seem somewhat satisfied with Raisi’s death owing to his record of tyranny and curbing of women rights in the country.

Raisi was elected as the President in the theocratic state in August 2021 and it was only a year after his rule that the stringent law enforcement took the life of a young Mahsa Amini. Amini is a name that every Iranian, rather, every person in the world remembers. Amini lost her life at the age of 22 owing to non-compliance of the state’s “mandatory hijab” rule.

Amini belonged to the Kurdish minority and was travelling to Tehran with her family on September 13, 2022, when they were stopped by Iran’s morality police ‘gasht-e ershad’ for her non-compliance.

She was put in a van and taken to a detention camp where she was allegedly tortured. Authorities said that she was taken to a ‘re-education’ centre where women are taught about ‘proper dressing’.

She was subjected to such grave torture that she collapsed, fell into a coma and died three days later at Tehran’s Kasra hospital.

The state’s Forensic Organization however, said that Amini died not because of ‘blows to the head’ but in relation to a ‘surgery for a brain tumour at the age of eight’.