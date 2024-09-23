'Ebrahim Raisi used pager, its explosion likely to have caused chopper crash,' claims Iranian MP

Within a week of deadly pager blasts in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah militants, Iranian member of parliament Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani has claimed that the former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also used pager and it is a likely scenario that a blast in the device led his chopper to crash.

Ardestani, member of National Security Commission of Parliament told Iranian media outlet Didban Iran that Raisi used a pager, although the type of the pager he used might be different from the ones Hezbollah forces had.

"One likely scenario regarding the deadly helicopter crash that killed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is the explosion of his pager," he told the publication.