Echoing Vietnam War protests, Kent State demonstrators call for university to divest

The activists were silent but impossible to miss. They assembled in a semicircle around a stage on Kent State's commons where speakers were commemorating the events of May 4, 1970: James Rhodes, then the governor of Ohio, had called in the National Guard to quell a demonstration against U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The troops opened fire. Four people -- Allison Krause, William Schroeder, Sandra Scheuer and Jeffrey Miller -- were killed. Several others were wounded.