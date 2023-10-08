Egg and apple in tea, a fusion that offended tea lovers

Having a hot cup of tea after a long tiring day feels good. Tea has a separate fan base; it has the ability to energise everyone.
Tea has many varieties too -- green, black, masala, herbal, and many more. But, it is a sure thing that not many of us have heard of a tea that has egg and apple in it.
A recent video shared on Facebook by a cooking channel from Dhaka, Bangladesh has gone viral with more than 1 million views for this new mix of tea recipe. The channel named 'Sultana's Cook' had shared the egg-apple tea recipe on Facebook that has shook and has horrified many people.
The video starts off by roasting the tea leaves along with sugar in a pan, and then the twist comes when a whole apple is placed in the same pan, later sliced and added. They pour some milk and stir it, and then an egg yolk is added in the pan. The tea is further seasoned with cardamom and cinnamon and later served in a cup.
The video since posted has received a flurry of comments where most of them were in Bengali. It is evident that many tea lovers got offended with the fusion tea recipe.
A comment after translation read that, "So can I sell this tea and buy iPhone 30."
Another user commented, "I have been seeing so many tea recipes on Facebook these days that it seems that I have to make poisonous tea."
"I love tea ... Please don't do these things with tea", said a third.
"I lost the appetite of tea after watching it," commented a fourth.