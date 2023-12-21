Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas, Israel assert demands

Islamic Jihad, a smaller Palestinian militant group that is also holding hostages in Gaza, said its leader would visit Egypt in coming days as well to discuss a possible end to the conflict.

"These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope that they lead somewhere," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday.

But Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh's media adviser, told Reuters that Hamas was not willing to discuss releasing more Israeli hostages until Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and the volume of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians increases.

"The issue of prisoners can be negotiated after these two matters are achieved. We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression. Discussing any proposal related to prisoners must occur after the cessation of aggression," Nono said in an interview in Cairo.

Hamas rejects any further temporary pause in Israel's military campaign and says it will discuss only a permanent ceasefire. "We have talked with our brothers in Egypt, outlining our stance on this aggression and the urgent need to stop it as a top priority," Nono said.