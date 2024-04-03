Egyptian charities dish out meals during Ramadan despite soaring costs

Cairo: For the past five years, Egyptian Laila Abdel Maksoud and her family have run a charity offering free meals during the holy month of Ramadan, serving more and more people even as soaring inflation has driven up costs for the organization.

Maksoud said they first started out with 500 meals, but this year they've surpassed 4,000 as millions of Egyptians struggle to cope with record inflation.

A severe shortage of foreign currency exacerbated by global factors including a drop in Suez Canal revenue has hobbled the economy over the last two years.