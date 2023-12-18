Egyptian sources say Israel, Hamas open to truce but obstacles remain

Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Egypt and Qatar, which had previously negotiated a week-long ceasefire and hostage release, insisted on expediting aid and the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing before any negotiations could begin, the sources said.

An Israeli official said aid had been allowed to enter Gaza, after Egyptian sources initially said it had been held up.

Hopes for peace were raised on Saturday when a source said Israel's spy chief had spoken on Friday with Qatar's prime minister.