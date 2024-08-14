El Niño triggers 3 million tonne corn deficit in Southern Africa

By Matthew Hill

Southern African nations battling the fallout of a record El Niño-induced drought this year will need to import at least an additional 3 million tonnes of corn in the coming months, driving up food costs, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network said.

Farmers from Angola to Zambia and Mozambique suffered the worst dry spell in more than a century during the middle of the growing season earlier this year. That wiped out vast swathes of the main crop of corn, or maize as it’s known locally.

More than 30 million people impacted by the El Niño-induced drought will need humanitarian help through March, Fews Net said in a report late Tuesday.