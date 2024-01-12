Eldest son of Brunei's 29th sultan marries 'commoner' in gold-domed mosque

Prince Abdul Mateen, the tenth and the eldest son of Brunei's 29th sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has tied knot with a 29-year-old 'commoner' Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah.

The heir of the wealthiest royal family on the northern coast of Borneo island in South East Asia and his fiancee is part of an Islamic marriage ceremony followed by a 10-day celebration in the oil and gas-rich island sultanate.

The marriage was hosted inside a gold-domed mosque in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei, which apparently has 1,788 rooms, as per Agence France-Presse.

Mateen serves as a helicopter pilot in the Brunei Air Force.