Election for WHO Regional Director post for Southeast Asia; row over Sheikh Hasina’s daughter being in the fray

New Delhi: The race to elect a new WHO regional director for South East Asia entered the final phase with two candidates—Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Shambhu Prasad Acharaya from Nepal—speaking about their expertise and sharing their visions on Wednesday before 11 member countries that will vote to pick up one of them for the post.

At a virtual session, Saima and Acharaya gave presentations lasting 20 minutes each on their experience and expertise besides sharing their vision on what they hope to achieve as Regional Director of the WHO South East Asia region. They also responded to questions from member nations.

The election takes place amidst a major controversy with respect to Bangladesh fielding the Prime Minister’s daughter in the race, raising questions on transparency and nepotism.

Earlier this year over 60 health experts wrote to the WHO seeking greater transparency and oversight in the election though they didn’t name Saima in their letter.

While there are reports of Dhaka lobbying with New Delhi for its support for Saima, there is no official word from either of the two governments. Last month Saima was in Delhi with her mother for the G20 summit.

Elections to select WHO Regional Directors posts are not uncommon. But what made the contest in South Asia a keenly-watched one is the candidature from one of the most-influential political families of the sub-continent with allegations of back-channel lobbying flying thick.