Eleven climbers killed as Indonesia volcano erupts, survivors found

Jakarta: Eleven climbers were found dead in Indonesia on Monday following the eruption at the weekend of the Marapi volcano, an official said, as a search to find 12 more missing was temporarily halted over safety concerns.

Three more survivors were found on Monday along with the bodies of the 11 climbers, among 75 in the area at the time of the eruption said Jodi Haryawan, spokesperson for the local search and rescue team.

The 2,891 metre high volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing ash as high as 3 km (9,843 ft) into the air. Authorities have raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited residents from going within 3 km (1.86 miles) of the crater.