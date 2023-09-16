Elon Musk 'bullied as a child' and other lesser-known insights from his biography

Their first child, a son, was born in May 2020 and named X Æ A-Xii and in December 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and many believed these were their only two children. However, a the biography revealed that Musk and Grimes have a third child named Techno Mechanicus Musk, who was born via surrogacy last year. The third child's name means Circumference/Diameter as reported by News18.