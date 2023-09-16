Elon Musk 'bullied as a child' and other lesser-known insights from his biography

There's been quite a buzz about a new book that just hit the shelves over the weekend. It's called Elon Musk and it's written by Walter Isaacson, the author of a comprehensive biography on Steve Jobs. This time around, Isaacson spent two years shadowing Musk as he traveled the world.
Walter Isaacson was granted extensive access to Elon Musk, resulting in a number of fascinating insights into the entrepreneur's life.
Here are the interesting insights from the book:
Musk and Grimes' third secret child
Their first child, a son, was born in May 2020 and named X Æ A-Xii and in December 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and many believed these were their only two children. However, a the biography revealed that Musk and Grimes have a third child named Techno Mechanicus Musk, who was born via surrogacy last year. The third child's name means Circumference/Diameter as reported by News18.
Relationship with his father
Elon Musk's relationship with his father has been traumatic, and has played a significant role in shaping his personality. In 2016, when Musk met his father, he was reportedly nervous and trembling. This relationship is likely to continue influencing Musk's life and work.
Cuts his own hair
The billionaire occasionally trims his own hair instead of hiring a professional. He was once seen with a self-done haircut that wasn't quite perfect, but he later appointed someone to fix it up.
Mental health issues
In 2017, during a Tesla earnings call, Elon Musk experienced a crisis and had to be convinced to participate. According to the book, Tesla's then-president, Jon McNeill, had found Musk lying on the floor in a dark conference room and it took 30 minutes to get him to move. Musk claimed he couldn't do it and cited his bipolar disorder as the reason.
Involvement in Ukraine conflict
During the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Starlink played a crucial role in defending against cyber-attacks. Musk offered his assistance when Ukraine's satellite communication network went down. However, Musk denied a Ukrainian request to activate Starlink coverage that could have enabled an attack on Russia's navy, stating that it would have escalated the conflict to a significant act of war as reported by The Guardian.
Relationship with his 19-year-old daughter
Elon Musk shared a personal story about his daughter's strong dislike for wealth and capitalism, which has created tension between them. She has become a 'full communist' and Musk blames her school's "progressive woke indoctrination" for her views. Despite Musk's efforts to connect with her, she doesn't want to spend time with him.
Beaten by bullies as a kid
Bullies beat Elon Musk as a kid in South Africa. On one occasion, a group of bullies pushed him down the stairs and kicked him till he had a swollen face, after which he was in the hospital for a week.