Elon Musk calls himself 'aspirationally Jewish' on rehabilitation tour

But his atonement has come in fits and starts. After apologising for giving a thumbs-up to an antisemitic conspiracy about Jews conspiring to dilute the white population, he used an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times to tell unhappy advertisers to get lost in vulgar terms and accused them of trying to blackmail him.

He also threatened to take legal action against the Anti-Defamation League, a rights group that has complained about the rise in antisemitism on X.