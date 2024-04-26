Elon Musk impersonator tells Korean woman he loves her, dupes her of $50,000

An Elon Musk impersonator who successfully convinced a South Korean woman that he was the actual deal, conned her of $50,000 (70 million won) after she fell in love with him.

According to a report by Business Insider, the Musk impersonator first contacted the woman in July last year, claiming that he (posing as the actual Musk) was in the habit of randomly reaching out to fans.

Baffled by what was unfolding, the woman, who declined to provide her real name, refused to believe that she had befriended the mercurial billionaire.

However, after the impersonator showed her photos of what appeared to be Musk's work ID, and of the billionaire working in his office, she fell for the scam.

"I experienced something like a dream last year. On July 17 last year, Musk added me as a friend on Instagram. Although I have been a huge fan of Musk after reading his biography, I doubted it at first," the woman told Korean broadcaster KBS.

"'Musk' talked about his children and about taking a helicopter to work at Tesla or Space X. He also explained that he contacts fans randomly," she explained when talking about her experience of getting scammed.