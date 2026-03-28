Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi during talks on Iran: Report

<p>Washington: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/elon-musk-urges-judge-to-review-twitter-verdict-accuses-jury-of-mocking-him-3945965">Elon Musk</a> joined a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday about the war in Iran, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two U.S. officials.</p><p>It was unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke, the newspaper said.</p>.'Modi and I are two people that get things done': Trump's praise for PM amid West Asia war.<p>“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said when asked for comment on the report.</p>