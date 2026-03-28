Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi during talks on Iran: Report

It was ‌unclear why Musk ⁠was on the call or ‌whether he ‌spoke, the report said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 00:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 00:20 IST
Elon MuskIranNarendra ModiDonald TrumpWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us