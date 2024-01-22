Elon Musk makes private visit to Auschwitz

Krakow, Poland: Elon Musk privately visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau site of a former Nazi German concentration camp on Monday before speaking later at a conference on rising antisemitism, after his social media platform X came under fire for some content.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) said Musk made the visit with EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, conservative U.S. journalist Ben Shapiro and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev.

"Musk laid a wreath at the wall of death and took part in a short memorial ceremony and service by the Birkenau memorial," an EJA spokesman said.

Musk was due later on Monday to speak in the southern Polish city of Krakow, a short drive from the memorial, at a conference addressing the rise in antisemitism since the Israel-Hamas conflict started in October.