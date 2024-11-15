Home
Elon Musk met with Iran's UN ambassador, Iranian officials say

The Iranians said the meeting between Musk and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 23:07 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 23:07 IST
