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Elon Musk summoned by French prosecutor in X probe, unclear if he will comply

The date was set in February when the Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit raided the French office of the social media ​platform in a probe related ⁠to fraudulent data extraction.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:29 IST
World newsElon MuskxGrok

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