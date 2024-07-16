Home
world

Elon Musk to donate $45 million to new pro-Trump super PAC: Report

Reuters
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 01:17 IST

Washington: Billionaire Elon Musk has said he plans to commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk has reportedly contributed to the America PAC. However, the South Africa born entrepreneur was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss Twins were among the donors. Lonsdale donated $1 million and Cameron and Tyler Winklesvoss each contributed $250,000.

Published 16 July 2024, 01:17 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

