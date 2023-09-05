Elon Musk wanted a 'fire-breathing dragon'; Parag Agrawal wasn't it

The book, an exclusive excerpt of which came out in The Wall Street Journal, revealed that Musk had met Agrawal over dinner in March last year, just days before the former made an initial offer to acquire Twitter (now X). According to the book, after the meeting Musk said, "He is a really nice guy, but managers should not aim to be liked. What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon and Parag is not that.”

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, back in October last year, and fired Agrawal shortly after taking over the company.