Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk's Grok faces global scrutiny for sexualised AI deepfakes

The European Commission on January 26 ⁠opened an investigation into whether Grok disseminates illegal content such as manipulated sexualised images in the EU.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 09:49 IST
World newsElon MuskGrok

Follow us on :

Follow Us