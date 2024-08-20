Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Emergent BioSolutions to donate 50,000 vaccine doses to address mpox outbreak in Africa

The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 03:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Emergent BioSolutions said on Monday it would donate 50,000 doses of its vaccine, ACAM2000, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other impacted countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the current mpox outbreak.

The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.

Emergent's vaccine, approved for smallpox, has been used as an mpox shot but the US Food and Drug Administration is yet to approve its application for use against the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2024, 03:07 IST
World newsAfricaVaccineMonkeypox

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT