Emergent BioSolutions to donate 50,000 vaccine doses to address mpox outbreak in Africa

Emergent BioSolutions said on Monday it would donate 50,000 doses of its vaccine, ACAM2000, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other impacted countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the current mpox outbreak.

The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.