End the Biden impeachment bid, White House urges Johnson in letter

Washington: The White House counsel's office urged the Republican leader in the House of Representatives on Friday to end an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after months of investigation turned up no evidence that the president had done anything wrong.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House counsel Edward Siskel outlined testimony from the president's family members, their associates, and other witnesses that showed the "opposite of what House Replublicans have claimed" regarding Biden improperly profiting from family members' business activities.

He also noted reporting that showed Republican lawmakers themselves saying the inquiry was falling apart and had not found impeachable offences or particular crimes.