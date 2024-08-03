English village celebrates Indian Army connection with exhibition

“It was great to see this exhibition in the heart of the beautiful New Forest and see the enthusiasm the residents have for commemorating the events from over a hundred years ago,” said UK-based historian Shrabani Basu, the author of ‘For King and Another Country: Indian Soldiers on the Western Front, 1914-1918’ who delivered a talk entitled ‘Turbans in the Trenches’ at the Community Centre in Lyndhurst.