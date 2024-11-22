Enslaved on OnlyFans: Women recount torment and sexual servitude

BEATEN AND DRUGGED

In some US cases, the trafficking went beyond the domestic exploitation of a single partner and involved more complex operations with more than one victim, according to allegations in court records.

A filing in August in a federal sex-trafficking lawsuit alleged that Brittanya Razavi, a 39-year-old former reality TV personality and porn star, manipulated and coerced financially desperate women into making porn for OnlyFans, and then stole most of the profits. Fenix International, OnlyFans’ British parent company, is also named as a defendant in the suit, and accused of having “a business partnership” with Razavi that “facilitated her exploitation” of the two women.

One of the women was a Las Vegas showgirl when the pandemic struck and made her jobless, according to the suit. The other was an immigrant who had been kicked out of her adopted home as a teenager.

Razavi “groomed” both of them, finding them places to stay and making “extravagant promises of fast-cash and ultimately, wealth and fame if they would create OnlyFans content under her management,” said the suit. One of the women looked to Razavi as “a mother figure.”

The suit makes a number of allegations about Razavi: She used the women’s IDs and social security numbers to set up OnlyFans accounts that only she could access, then plied them with alcohol to get them to perform sex acts on camera, sometimes with others. When they resisted, Razavi told them, “I’ll just talk to you again when you’re drunk.” The suit also alleges one of the women was raped while intoxicated and the video was posted online. Reuters couldn’t confirm whether or where the video appeared.

The women’s OnlyFans accounts generated more than $1.3 million in revenue, of which OnlyFans took its customary 20% cut, said the suit. The rest was funneled into bank accounts controlled by Razavi, who paid the women about 10% of their share and not the 50% she had promised, the suit said.

Contacted by Reuters, Razavi’s lawyer “categorically” denied the allegations and declined to comment further. OnlyFans did not respond to a request for comment on the suit.

In another case, prosecutors say a former elementary school administrator and her husband ran a violent sex-trafficking and prostitution ring involving multiple young women across six northeastern states.

Jonathan Ruiz and Charline Santiago were living with their two young children in a split-level home in a leafy neighborhood of Youngstown, Ohio, when sheriff’s deputies and federal agents arrived with an arrest warrant.

“Don’t look in my phone,” Ruiz, 32, told officers during the June 2022 arrest, according to previously unreported court records. “Please lock my phone,” said Santiago, 29.

Their devices are now part of a trove of evidence collected by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York. According to the indictment and other court records, Ruiz forced the women to make porn for OnlyFans and used the platform to arrange sexual encounters with clients beginning in late 2020.

OnlyFans says it prohibits users from posting content that “shows, promotes, advertises or refers to escort services, sex trafficking, or prostitution.”

Ruiz and Santiago skipped from one state to the next to evade detection, according to the court records. Ruiz allegedly beat the women if they slept on the job or refused to obey orders, leaving them with cuts and bruises. He drugged them to keep them awake, withheld food if they didn’t work enough, and confiscated their identification documents to stop them from fleeing, the records said.

Santiago pleaded guilty in November to charges of attempted sex trafficking and promoting prostitution. As part of the plea, she will be sentenced to probation, and ordered to have no contact with anyone in the case and live a law-abiding life, said her lawyer, Michael Vitaliano. Santiago “fully accepts responsibility for her actions,” and is focused on “being a devoted and loving mother,” he said.

Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex and labor trafficking, conspiracy and promoting prostitution. His lawyer declined to comment.

Ruiz created the OnlyFans accounts “without the consent or knowledge of the victims, despite OnlyFans requiring government ID to register an account,” prosecutors said in a court filing. Multiple OnlyFans accounts were registered to the same IP addresses, they said, including ones associated with Ruiz’s email account. The victims received none of the proceeds, the records said.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment on specifics of the case. But Justin McNabney, head of its Special Victims Division, said he noticed traffickers opening OnlyFans accounts, and forcing victims to create videos during the coronavirus pandemic, when lockdowns made it hard to profit from in-person sexual services.

“The point from the traffickers’ perspective is to maximize profit at all times,” McNabney said.

Ruiz’s prostitution enterprise proved tough to quash even after his arrest, according to previously undisclosed details in prosecutors’ court filings.

Over the next year, they say, Ruiz used a contraband phone to tamper with witnesses and instruct an accomplice on how to use OnlyFans to arrange prostitution dates.

All the while, he was sitting in jail at Rikers Island, New York