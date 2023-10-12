'Entire world will be under Hamas' law': Old video of outfit's chief Mahmoud al-Zahar surfaces

"All of the 510 million square kilometers of planet Earth will come under a system where there is no injustice, oppression, killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians and Arabs - in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, etc" he said.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement reiterating his stand on his country's fight against Hamas, saying that every member of the Palestinian group was "a dead man".

"Hamas is akin to Daesh (ISIS), and we will crush and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh," he said in a televised statement.

Meanwhile, Hamas militants, who are holding Israeli soldiers and civilians captive, have threatened to execute the hostages one after the other for each home bombed in Gaza without warning by Tel Aviv. However, till now there's no indication of Hamas carrying out the threat.

Netanyahu has termed Hamas worse than ISIS. He listed out some of the atrocities committed by the militant group, including burning people alive.

"We will all fight together for our home," he added, and described the "unprecedented" support that Israel has received from world leaders.

"We have gone on the offensive... Every member of Hamas is a dead man," he declared.