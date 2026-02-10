Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Epstein directed aide to obtain hidden video cameras

A number of Epstein’s victims have said they suspected they were being recorded, which has fueled speculation that Epstein was collecting compromising information on his powerful acquaintances.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 17:15 IST
World newsJeffrey Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us