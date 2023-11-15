'Erase Gaza': War unleashes incendiary rhetoric in Israel

Incendiary statements are not limited to Israel, of course. Ghazi Hamad, a senior leader of Hamas, vowed on Oct. 24 that the group would wipe out Israel as a country, and appeared to exult in the barbaric acts that his militants had carried out against Israeli civilians. "We are not ashamed to say it with full force," he said. "We have to teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it again and again."