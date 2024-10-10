Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert Kennedy, dies at 96

Ethel had been by her husband's side throughout his career and was beside him when he lay in a hotel kitchen in 1968, mortally wounded by an assassin's bullet.

Ethel Skakel was introduced to Robert, or "Bobby," by her Manhattanville College classmate - Kennedy's sister Jean - in 1945 on a ski trip. Kennedy was dating Ethel's sister at the time but later took up with her.

They married in 1950 and Ethel proved to be a good fit for the Kennedy clan. Like the Kennedys, her family was wealthy, Catholic and boisterous - although Republican.

By 1956 Ethel and Robert were expecting their fifth child and needed a bigger home. Robert's brother, president-to-be John F. Kennedy, sold them Hickory Hill, a 13-bedroom mansion outside Washington in McLean, Virginia, that would become an annex of the romanticized "Camelot" era of the Kennedy presidency.

Hickory Hill served as a town hall, intellectual salon, and zoo, as well as the scene of many touch football games.

The Kennedys were known for their parties, which brought in not only politicians but athletes, artists, executives, and entertainers ranging from Judy Garland to John Lennon. One night there was a poetry writing contest when Robert Frost was a guest and on another Harry Belafonte taught guests how to dance the twist.