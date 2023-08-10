Home
world

EU Commission to analyse US order on tech curbs in China

Last Updated 10 August 2023, 11:07 IST

The European Commission will analyse the US ban on new US investment in China in sensitive technologies such as computer chips and is in close contact with the US administration, the EU executive said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to prohibit or restrict US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems.

"We take note of the Executive Order on outbound investment released by the US on 9 August. We will be analysing the Executive Order closely," a Commission spokesperson said in an email.

"We are in close contact with the US administration and look forward to continued cooperation on this topic."

(Published 10 August 2023, 11:07 IST)
World newsEuropean Commission​​​​​​​Joe Biden

