EU thrashing out landmark AI rules in marathon overnight talks

Brussels: EU lawmakers and governments were still wrangling on Thursday over several key issues on landmark rules governing artificial intelligence, two sources familiar with the matter said, as talks extended through the night into a second day.

The two sides agreed to a provisional deal on how to regulate fast-growing generative AI systems such as ChatGPT in the early hours of Thursday, overcoming one of the biggest stumbling blocks to a final agreement, a source told Reuters.

The other one, the use of AI in biometric surveillance, and source code access were yet to be debated after 20 hours of talks, two sources familiar with the matter said. They declined to be identified because the talks are confidential.

The Council of the European Union on Thursday postponed a press conference scheduled for 0700 GMT until further notice as negotiations continue. The discussion between EU governments and lawmakers started at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.