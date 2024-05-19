Europe is still in short-term crisis mode over Ukraine and lacks a vision for its post-war identity

By Richard Youngs for The Conversation

Coventry, United Kingdom: Some believe that the war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed Europe, giving birth to a different kind of European order.

That is, it appears to be driving structural shifts in the way Europe is run and organised that extend well beyond the immediate imperative of helping Ukraine fight the war.

European integration is deepening in some areas, like defence and security, and the EU looks set to extend its geographical borders to take in new members.