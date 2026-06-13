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26-year-old Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London's Southall

Another victim of stabbing, a man in his 30s, was treated at hospital and discharged, the police said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsLondonIndian OriginKilled

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